Abir Gulaal: Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s romantic film mires itself in controversy over its release in Maharashtra already; know what happened

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan's upcoming film Abir Gulaal has come under fire hours after its teaser was released. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has strongly objected to the film's release in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Producer and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association president Ashoke Pandit also doesn't seem to be in favor of the film's release.

While speaking with Dainik Bhaskar, MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar stated that he got to know about the film's release only after its announcement. He further stressed that they will not allow the film's release in the state as it features a Pakistani actor.

"Under no circumstances will we permit such films to be released in the state. We are gathering more information about the film and will soon issue a full statement," he said.

In addition to this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also shared his two cents on the matter, claiming that there is a "widespread hatred for Pakistan in India."

According to News 18, he claimed Indian audiences usually don't prefer watching Pakistani films, and even if some people watch it out of curiosity, it doesn't achieve widespread success in the country.

He suggested that Pakistani artists concentrate on their own film industry instead of seeking opportunities in India. He stressed the enforcement of the policies made by the central government. He also mentioned that the government should decide if Pakistani films should be released in the country and if their artists should be allowed to work here.

On the other hand, noted producer Ashoke Pandit spoke to India Today and stated that he has been told that Abir Gulaal is not a project backed by an Indian studio. He said that there is no legal ban on the film, but producer associations have been against Pakistani artists working in Indian cinema after the Pulwama attack.

"We absolutely do not encourage artists from Pakistan to work here. We would appeal to the CBFC to look into the matter. We cannot have the film released in India. We have earlier also issued a non-cooperation against producers who work with people from Pakistan," he said, further adding that he wasn't informed about the film. He claimed if there are Indian makers involved, none of their technicians will work with them again.

Abir Gulaal is set to release on May 9, 2025.

