Sanam Teri Kasam Overall Worldwide Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane's film grosses Rs 56 crore with blockbuster re-run

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, has finally exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The movie wrapped its second inning on a blockbuster note, taking the overall cume slightly over the Rs 50 crore mark.

Sanam Teri Kasam's cume reaches Rs 56 crore with its phenomenal re-release

Jointly directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Sanam Teri Kasam recorded a solid re-release where it scored around Rs 41 crore gross at the box office. With this, the overall worldwide gross collection of Sanam Teri Kasam reached Rs 56 crore.

For the unversed, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer movie was initially released in 2016 and could gross only Rs 15 crore in its entire run. The blockbuster re-release took its total cume into the Rs 50 crore club at the worldwide box office. The movie witnessed a verdict-changing re-run. Initially a flop, Sanam Teri Kasam is now a bonafide Super-Hit movie. While Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is already in the works, Harshvardhan Rane has also announced another musical love story titled Deewaniyat with Milap Zaveri.

It will be interesting to see which upcoming re-release movie will match the glory of Sanam Teri Kasam. All eyes are now on the re-release of Lootera and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, which are slated to hit the cinemas on March 7th.

Advertisement

Worldwide Gross Box Office Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam Are As Follows:

Particulars WW Gross Box Office Original Run Rs 15 crore Re-Release Run Rs 41 crore Total Rs 56 crore

Have you watched Sanam Teri Kasam? Tell us your thoughts on the movie in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.