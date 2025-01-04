After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ram Gopal Varma's Satya set to mark its return to big screen; to release on THIS date

Several Bollywood movies have been re-released on the big screen in the past, allowing the audience to relive the evergreen stories once again. Well, this time, Ram Gopal Varma's crime film Satya is all set to hit cinema halls again soon. A cinema giant recently announced that the box office hit movie will be re-released at PVR INOX on January 17, 2025.

On January 3, 2025, PVR Cinemas and INOX Movies took to their Instagram handle to unveil the re-release date of Ram Gopal Varma's crime film, Satya. They collaborated on a post and released a catchy poster of the film announcing that it will be released in cinemas on January 17, 2025.

The caption of the post read, "The past can't be buried, and neither can the truth! Get ready to dive into the world of Satya once again at PVR INOX. Re-releasing at PVR INOX on Jan 17!"

Soon after the surprising announcement was made, several fans took to the comments section to express their excitement about watching the film in theatres again. A user wrote, "One of my favorite underworld movie," while another wrote, "Aab lagayi na asli picture...aab dekho baval." A third also commented, "Now we're talking cinema," while many stated that they're eagerly waiting for the film.

Originally released in 1998, Satya starred J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava, and Paresh Rawal. The movie was helmed and produced by RGV and written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap. The movie won several accolades at multiple award shows, and actor Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 46th National Film Awards. Apart from the screenplay and the performances of the actors, several tracks of the movie also became a rage back in the day.

On January 3, 2025, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer rom-com Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released in cinemas. Well, the film opened terrifically and collected around Rs 1.25 crore net on its opening day today.

