26 Years of Satya: Manoj Bajpayee walks down memory lane, RGV gives big shoutout; fans say ‘Mumbai ka king Bhiku Mhatre’

Ram Gopal Varma's Satya is regarded as one of the most iconic and classic movies that introduced the audience to the world of crime and thriller genres. The movie celebrated its 26th anniversary on July 3, 2024, and actor Manoj Bajpayee, who rose to fame with his character Bhiku Mhatre, celebrated this milestone, joining the director.

Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 26 years of Satya

Taking to Instagram, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared a heartfelt post, reminiscing about his iconic movie Satya as it marked 26 years since its release. Bajpayee posted a series of behind-the-scenes moments with Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar, JD Chakravarthy, Saurabh Shukla, Anurag Kashyap and others.

The Joram actor captioned the post, "Mumbai Ka King Kaun? #26YearsOfSatya".

Fans react to 26 years of Satya

Fans were quick to take to the comments section. One wrote, "Mumbai ka king Bhiku Mhatre". One fan wrote, "Goli maar bheje me.. Those who know". One user commented, "Bhiku Mhatre Bombay ka Baap". One fan wrote, "Acting ka Baap kaun????? MANOJ BAJPAI".

Ram Gopal Varma gives a big shoutout to Satya team on 26 years

On July 3, 2024, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Satya by sharing a poster and giving a heartfelt shout-out to the entire cast and team.

He captioned the post, "A BIG SHOUT OUT to @BajpayeeManoj @AnuragKashyap72 @UrmilaMatondkar @MakrandD #SaurabhShukla".

About Satya

The Ram Gopal Varma directorial shows a naive newcomer, Satya (played by JD Chakravarthy), who gets sucked into Mumbai's ruthless underworld after a chance encounter in prison. There, he befriends the gangster Bhiku Mhatre (played by Manoj Bajpayee).

Violence and loyalty blur as Satya navigates this dangerous world, keeping his dark life a secret from a hopeful aspiring singer he falls for.

This realistic look at gangsters, violence, and the city's underbelly shocked audiences used to more glamorous films. Over time, Satya gained a cult following for its rawness, and iconic performances, and for paving the way for a new wave of Indian crime and thriller films.

Manoj Bajpayee on the work front

Meanwhile, Bajpayee was last seen in Bhaiyya Ji. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, he has a couple of films in the pipeline including Despatch and Family Man Season 3, created by Raj and DK, the series earned critical acclaim for its thought-provoking and relatable storyline.

