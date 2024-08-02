Ram Gopal Varma takes dig at Indian filmmakers for thinking audience as 'dumb'; compares Oppenheimer with Thugs of Hindostan

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma never shies away from sharing his opinions about filmmaking, cinema, society, or politics. Likewise, recently, he took a dig at the Indian directors for considering the audience as 'dumb.' He also said that when Hollywood's top talent comes together, they create something as masterful as Oppenheimer, but when the top talents of Indian cinema come together, they create Thugs of Hindostan.

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Ram Gopal Varma slammed Indian directors. He said that Hollywood filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Clint Eastwood make films even in their old age.

“When you talk about Scorsese, or when you talk about Clint Eastwood, the kind of realism and effectiveness... They’re taking up (interesting) subjects, and getting performances that are top-notch. More than anything else, it is their personal attitude which is reflected in their films," said Varma.

He also drew parallels with Indian filmmakers and added that Indian directors don’t make such films and think of the audience as dumb.

Varma added, "The kind of cinema they make, and the benchmark there... Imagine what is the benchmark here. All the big (Hollywood) stars come together and make Oppenheimer. And here, all the big stars come together, and they make Thugs of Hindostan.”

The filmmaker also praised Aamir Khan for picking films targeted at different groups of audiences at the same time. The 62-year-old director said that Khan can do Ghajini and Taare Zameen Par in the same period and called his understanding perfect. He also complimented Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has directed Kabir Singh and Animal, for making films that were not made before.

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Manoj Bajpayee was asked to talk about the contributions of director-producer Ram Gopal Varma in his filmy journey and the actor instantly answered, "His part is the biggest, actually. Ram Gopal Varma actually made my career. Before that, I either did small roles, or worked in serials."

Meanwhile, Varma who started his career as a film director with the Telugu movie Siva in 1989, has directed several iconic movies such as Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Jungle, Company, Bhoot, Sarkar, Rakta Charitra 1 and Rakya Charitra 2.

