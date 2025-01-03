Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s ‘magic’ wows netizens even after 12 years

2024 saw many popular Bollywood movies being re-released in cinemas and the trend has now carried into the new year. The movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was originally released in 2013, has returned to theaters. The ‘magic’ of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s romcom managed to wow the netizens even after almost 12 years.

Today, January 3, 2025, as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released in theaters across India, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their reactions. They got nostalgic and appreciated the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer. They were grateful to get the opportunity to experience the film in theaters once again.

One person shared a video of a couple dancing along to the song Badtameez Dil in a theater. The tweet said, “Exclusive: #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani (Re-release) : #RanbirKapoor and #DeepikaPadukone's magic in the rom-com genre continues on BIG SCREENS. Don't be SURPRISED by the First Day Collection of #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani Re-Release.”

A user stated, “#YehJawaaniHaiDeewani re-release: Ranbir Kapoor's craze is unmatched when it comes to this generation of actors!”

Another netizen wrote, “People aren't going to watch YJHD they are going to re visit their childhood where they once dreamt to have life like Bunny and a happy ending like Naina!”

One tweet shared, “Watching my favourite scenes from #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani in theatre again is just like (face holding back tears and heart emojis) thank you @DharmaMovies for this!”

A post read, “Who all gonna Watch YJHD again? All gonna have Reunion with your friends? Have ever Made trip plan to go manali? Lived moments like aditi bunny naina avi ? If not what are you waiting for man just enjoy life to fullest>3 #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani back in theatre.”

The cast of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani includes Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. YJHD was a huge success in 2013 due to its story, performances, music, and more. Go watch the coming-of-age cult classic once again in theaters!

