YJHD Re-Release Day 1 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-led friendship saga opens terrifically; nets astonishing Rs 1.25 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin, is back in cinemas. Initially released in 2013, the romantic drama has a cult status, thanks to which the movie recorded a superb opening in its re-release.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani collects Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1, set for a successful re-run

As per estimates, the Ranbir-Deepika movie collected around Rs 1.25 crore net on its opening day today (January 3). It was released on limited screens across the nation. Seeing the craze and footfalls on its opening day, more shows will be added over the weekend. The movie is expected to clock Rs 6 crore in its opening weekend.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani recorded the second-best opening for a re-release movie after Sohum Shah's mythical horror film, Tumbbad.

For the unversed, Tumbbad had taken an opening of Rs 1.50 crore net during its re-release in September 2024. However, it was re-released on a much wider screen and was promoted heavily by the audience. On the other hand, YJHD recorded these overwhelming figures on around 1/3rd of screens and with limited marketing through social media assets.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani faces capacity issue; shoulders Pushpa 2 in Movie Max

The Ayan Mukerji directorial romantic drama opened to a superlative reception at the box office. It remained the top choice among the cine-goers in the Movie Max chain. The movie even recorded better footfalls than Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 in all properties of Movie Max. Moreover, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer ran with extraordinary occupancy throughout the day and faced capacity issues on its opening day itself.

The total worldwide gross box office collection of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark this weekend. Currently, it is standing at around Rs 297 crore gross globally.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

