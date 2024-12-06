Agni Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher starrer thriller

The action thriller Agni has been released on OTT today, December 6, 2024. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, and more in the lead roles. The netizens who have already watched the Rahul Dholakia directorial shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the 10 tweets in this article to find out what the audience is saying about this movie before you decide to watch it.

The Twitter reviews of netizens for Agni have praised the acting performances of Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, and the rest of the star cast. They found the story gripping and engaging. The action and suspense have also been lauded by the viewers.

One person said, “Agni showcases the bravery of firefighters and the challenges, triumphs they face during their work and life. Many congratulations to @SaiyamiKher, Pratik Gandhi and Divendyu and a big thank you to all firefighters who risk their lives to save ours. Overall rating 8/10.”

Another user wrote, “#AgniReview:- 4/5. It's a must watch film. Script is gripping, wonderful writing. Screenplay is good. #PratikGandhi & #divyenndu gave a brilliant performance. #SaiyamiKher, #Jitendrajoshi & #saitamhankar did a good job. #RahulDholakia did a fantastic job in direction.”

A netizen shared, “#Agni – A Gripping Thriller! An intense ride from start to finish, #Agni delivers edge-of-your-seat action, stellar performances, and a tight narrative. A perfect mix of suspense and drama. Rating: 4/5 #MustWatch for action-thriller fans.”

A review read, “Agni now in #AmazonPrime @awscloud. My review (5 stars). Just chill this weekend with Power pack dialogues from Harshad Mehta #PratikGandhi Munna bhayya #DevyenduSharma A fire Entertaining & full action packed.”

A post mentioned, “Just watched #agni what a movie, I think each and every person working in any fire station around India should deserve more respect than ever, hatsoff.”

Check out more reactions:

The cast of Agni includes Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Kabir Shah, and more. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is an Excel Entertainment production. This story about the courageous firefighters can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

