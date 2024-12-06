Agni Review: Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu's movie celebrates and valorizes the unsung fire-fighters, but could do with more thrills for greater impact

Plot

Agni is set against the backdrop of Mumbai's chaotic fire-fighting operations. It delves into the world of firemen who risk their lives daily to save civilians. It is a thankless job and their efforts often go unnoticed. Vithal (Pratik Gandhi) is a dedicated firefighter working at Parel Fire Station, alongside his team. He has a loving and supportive wife Rukmini (Sai Tamhankar) and a son Amar (Kabir Shah), who doesn't always appreciate the efforts of his father and is rather more fascinated by his maternal uncle Samit (Divyenndu), who although is a corrupt police officer, enjoys a better status in the eyes of the society.

The narrative takes an interesting turn when a sudden rise in fire incidents in the city forces Vithal to collaborate with Samit. While they initially join forces reluctantly, courtesy the command of investigation officer Avni Purohit (Saiyami Kher), their journey uncovers the possibility of an arsonist behind the city fires. As the investigation deepens, Vithal and Samit must confront not only the truth behind the mysterious fires but also their strained familial relationships.

What Works for Agni

One of the most commendable aspects of Agni is its effort to glorify the unsung heroes of our society, our firefighters. The film does an excellent job of depicting the valor and dedication of the firefighters who risk their lives in the line of duty, often with little recognition. The plot of having Vithal team up with his corrupt brother-in-law Samit works brilliantly. This collaboration adds a layer of tension and complexity to the narrative. Their strained relationship and contrasting personalities create a dynamic that keeps the audience reasonably engaged. Vithal's struggles with his son Amar (Kabir Shah) who doesn't entirely appreciate the efforts of his father, adds a layer of emotional depth in the movie.

Agni's choice to exclude unnecessary songs, helps maintain the focus on the plot and characters. The background score, while subtle, complements the tension and emotional beats of the story. The visual effects, particularly during the fire sequences, are effective and realistic, capturing the intensity and danger of fire-fighting operations.

What Doesn’t Work for Agni

While Agni has a lot of promise, there are areas where it falls short. One of the main issues is its documentary-style presentation, which can feel a little clinical at times. Although this style adds a sense of realism, it doesn't always translate into the thrilling cinematic experience. The film's pacing suffers at certain points. The screenplay, while generally good, occasionally feels wonky, particularly when it comes to the emotional arc involving Vithal and his son. The tension between them and the father's desire to be a hero for his son is a pivotal theme, but it doesn't feel as easy-flowing as it could have been.

Watch the Agni Trailer

Performances in Agni

Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu deliver reliable and engaging portrayals of a firefighter and a policeman respectively. Pratik Gandhi brings a quiet intensity to his role as Vithal. Divyenndu's portrayal of a corrupt but conflicted cop adds an interesting layer to the film.

Sai Tamhankar and Saiyami Kher, though in supporting roles, hold their own with their high-on-impact performances. Jitendra Joshi stands out as Mahadev, Vithal’s close friend. His performance evolves from a secondary character to one of the movie’s more significant figures. Kabir Shah as Vithal’s son Amar does a reasonably good job and same goes for all the other actors in the movie.

Final Verdict of Agni

Agni is a very credible and worthy watch that pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of firefighters, who often go unrecognized for their contributions. The film succeeds in highlighting the emotional and physical toll of their work, especially through the dynamic between Vithal and Samit. However, its slow pacing and documentary-style presentation doesn't allow it to be as thrilling and impactful as it could have been. Despite these few personal issues, Agni is a film that deserves appreciation for its intent and execution. It serves as both an informative and emotional tribute to our fire fighters.

You can watch Agni, now playing on Prime Video. Have you watched Agni yet? If yes, how did you find it to be? Do let us know

