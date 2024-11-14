Agni Teaser OUT: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Saiyami Kher promise high octane film on firefighters, to release on THIS date

The highly awaited film Agni will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 6. The newly released teaser promises an adrenaline-pumping experience, showcasing intense action and heart-pounding sequences. With Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Saiyami Kher at the forefront, the teaser offers a glimpse into their powerful portrayals of firefighters, highlighting courage, sacrifice, and grit in the face of danger.

On Thursday, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to release the teaser for his upcoming film Agni, which will stream on Prime Video. The teaser promises a tribute to the bravery, honor, and sacrifice of firefighters. The teaser opens with a dramatic aerial shot of a burning building, followed by the fire brigade racing to the scene.

As the firefighters battle the flames, Pratik Gandhi’s voiceover echoes, "Ham agni ke upasak hai. Balidano se kab ghabrate hai. Jaan chidak kar apni har jaan bachate hai. Bhula do hame par yaad rakhna jwala mein jo jeete hai wo amar ho jate hai" (We are worshippers of the fire god. Sacrifices do not scare us. We risk our lives to save others. You may forget us, but remember: those who live in flames become immortal).

The teaser then introduces the main cast — Pratik, Divyenndu, and Saiyami — giving a glimpse into the intense sacrifices their characters will face in this high-stakes, action-packed journey.

Agni stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in pivotal roles alongside Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah. The film makes history as India’s first to spotlight the lives of firefighters, offering an emotional and visually striking depiction of their selfless sacrifices.

Set in a city plagued by a mysterious surge of fires, Agni follows the story of Vitthal (Pratik Gandhi), a dedicated firefighter, and his brother-in-law Samit (Divyenndu), a top cop, who must join forces to face the growing crisis. The film celebrates the unwavering bravery of those who put their lives on the line to save others.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Agni is directed and written by Rahul Dholakia, who is known for directing Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

