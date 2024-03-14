Ed Sheeran's favorite Bollywood actor is Shah Rukh Khan and we are not surprised; singer wishes to collab

Global music icon Ed Sheeran is currently in India. As one can expect, the euphoria around his presence has been stirring the internet. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Armaan Malik to Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Farah Khan; all have been sharing glimpses of their meeting with the Shape Of You singer, leaving fans even more intrigued about his visit to India. In a recent interview, Ed Sheeran talked about his favorite dish and also revealed his favorite Bollywood star.

Ed Sheeran expresses wish to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan

International star Ed Sheeran is currently gearing up for his upcoming tour in Mumbai. Before that, he has immersed himself in the local setting. It is worth mentioning that this is the English singer-songwriter's second visit to India and is particularly excited about his performance scheduled for March 16 in Mumbai.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Ed was asked about one musical artist he would like to collaborate with, and he named King Khan on being asked about one Bollywood actor who he would like to feature in the song, the singer replied, “I guess Shah Rukh, Shah Rukh is the biggest. So probably...yeah!”

Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature step

Adding to the delight amongst his Indian fans, Ed Sheeran had shared a collaborative post with King Khan on Instagram. The video captures the spirit of their fun-filled evening spent in Mannat. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen teaching Ed his iconic arm-open pose, a move synonymous with his charm and charisma, which the singer adeptly picks up on.

The post shared on Instagram was captioned with a playful twist on his hit song which read, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…." The scene was directed by the mastermind behind the director's chair for this scene, Farah Khan who had also shared the same video on her social media.

Adding another layer to ecstasy features a glimpse of her joining the duo in a pose. With a touch of humor, she captioned it, "When u get to direct Ed Sheeran & Shahrukh Khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos."

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran is all set to make an electrifying performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai on March 16.

