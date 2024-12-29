Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘toned down’ her intelligence after finding fame feels Sona Mohapatra; says ‘she would giggle a lot’ 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood during the last two decades. Beginning her journey from winning the Miss World title, she became a part of several successful films in Bollywood. Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra revealed that she witnessed the actress change over time, felt that she changed her personality, and toned down her intelligence after finding fame.

In a new interview on Love Lingo's YouTube, Sona Mohapatra discussed how some actors purposely don't highlight their intelligence in the film industry. She cited the example of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and revealed that she first came across the actress when she was studying architecture at the Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture.

At that time, the Naina singer found Bachchan exceptionally beautiful, intelligent, and articulate. However, she felt that winning the Miss World pageant and starring in popular films changed her personality in later years.

She recalled, 'She was studying architecture, she is older than me…She had a classmate, family friends, very close. She looked gorgeous, she is so smart, spoke very well, top, went on to be who she was."

However, later, when Mohapatra saw the Dhoom 2 actress in interviews, she used to wonder that she wasn't the girl she knew. She added that the entertainment industry might have forced her to appear less assertive and not overly smart.

Advertisement

"Maybe she was diplomatic in any case but somehow giggle a lot. Maybe that was her phase. But I kept thinking, 'She is a very intelligent woman.' But the industry she is in maybe compel her to not be too smart. I might be wrong. Sheh toned down," Sona explained.

The singer added that a person can better fit in the ecosystem of the entertainment industry when they appear to be a little helpless.

On the other hand, Aishwarya initially aspired to be an architect and joined the Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture. But, she later left her studies to pursue modeling and was crowned Miss World in 1994.

She made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar and her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year. The actress has been a part of many successful films like Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, Hum Dil De Sanam, and more. Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II in 2023 and hasn't announced any new projects.