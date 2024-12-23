Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are all smiles as they twin in black at Airport; WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to reign as the undisputed queen of Bollywood. Her public appearances never fail to light up her fans' faces with joy. Recently, she has been busy attending her daughter’s annual day event. Once again, she was spotted at Mumbai airport, accompanied by her constant travel companion, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo donned matching black outfits and flashed bright smiles, radiating charm and elegance.

In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan looked as stunning as ever, effortlessly slaying in matching black outfits. As they headed towards the security check-in, they made sure to flash radiant smiles for the cameras, leaving fans delighted.

On December 20, 2024, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended the annual day event of their daughter Aaradhya to show their support. Aaradhya shared the stage with AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, leaving fans awestruck by their captivating performances.

In one clip, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen recording Aaradhya's performance with pride, while Amitabh Bachchan, sitting beside them, looked visibly delighted. The annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School turned into a dazzling evening, bringing together Bollywood's elite as they celebrated their children's talents.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s joint presence at Aaradhya’s school event caught attention amid swirling divorce rumors. Speculation about their relationship had intensified earlier this year when the two attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities separately, with Aishwarya notably absent from family photographs.

Rumors were further fueled by reports claiming that Aishwarya had moved out of the Bachchan residence due to alleged tensions with Jaya Bachchan, along with the couple frequently making solo appearances at various events.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has yet to officially announce her next project. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is set to appear in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

Additionally, Abhishek is part of Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and featuring Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

