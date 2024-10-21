Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s THIS timeless classic made Ex-UK Prime Minister David Cameron a fan; ‘I had the great pleasure…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is more than just a name; she is a true global diva and icon. With many achievements to her name, she captivates audiences everywhere with her stunning beauty and impressive acting skills. Aishwarya has gained a loyal fanbase around the world, making her one of the most admired stars in the entertainment industry. Interestingly, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is also a fan of Aishwarya.

He made this comment while speaking at the NDTV World Summit. The British politician also disclosed that Devdas is his favorite Bollywood film when asked about his preferred movie from the industry.

He said, “I had the great pleasure of meeting Aishwarya Rai when I was a Prime Minister and I liked the film called Devdas. I am a big admirer of hers and that extraordinary Bollywood family."

In Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrayed the character of Paro. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released in 2002 and also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in significant roles.

David Cameron mentioned that he had recently watched the film Hotel Mumbai, directed by Anthony Maras. He remarked that the movie provided a “harrowing portrayal of the terrible events that occurred there and serves as a reminder of the suffering caused by terrorism in the country.”

He added that one of the key issues that should unite people is the recognition that, despite ongoing conflicts in places like Ukraine and the Middle East, there remains a challenge in defeating extremist Islamic terrorism, which impacts both his country and others.

He emphasized the importance of remembering the many lives lost to this issue, stating that the problems continue to exist.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was awarded the prestigious Miss World title in 1994. Some of her most memorable films include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Mohabbatein, Raincoat, Bride & Prejudice, and Chokher Bali.

She often attends various international events, including the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week. Most recently, she appeared in Ponniyin Selvan: II, where she portrayed a dual role as Nandini and her mother, Mandakini Devi, in this action-adventure film.

