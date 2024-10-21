Preity Zinta ‘misses’ hubby Gene Goodenough on Karva Chauth; drops heartfelt throwback post to celebrate occasion

While B-town couples soak in the Karva Chauth celebrations, it seems actress Preity Zinta is missing her husband, Gene Goodenough, a little more than usual. Though she couldn't celebrate with him this year, she shared a loving selfie from a previous Karva Chauth and sent warm wishes to everyone celebrating.

In the throwback picture shared, the Koi Mil Gaya actress looks stunning, dressed in a red salwar suit while posing for a selfie with a Karva Chauth thaali in her hand. In the second image, her husband, Gene, joins her for a sweet selfie, and they look absolutely adorable together.

The caption read, "Happy Karwa Chauth to all those who celebrate it. #missyou #throwback #Ting".

See the post here:

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough, a financial analyst based in the U.S., during an intimate ceremony in 2016. In 2021, they welcomed twins through surrogacy, naming them Gia and Jai.

Zinta shared when was the first time she met her husband, Gene Goodenough, while engaging in live chat with fans on Facebook. When a fan inquired about her relationship, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress mentioned that she met her husband, who works as a financial analyst, six years ago in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Preity added that they dated for five years before tying the knot but didn't disclose any additional details about their romance. She stated, "I met Gene six years back, and we dated for five years. Later, we got married."

Preity also expressed to her fans and followers her belief in true love, emphasizing that it is something couples come to understand over time. She remarked that love endures only when it is accompanied by mutual respect.

On the professional front, Preity is set to make her comeback to the silver screen in Lahore 1947, where she will star alongside Sunny Deol. The actress has been shooting for the same and often drops BTS from the sets.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film was officially announced last October. It will also feature notable actors such as Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta opens up about her IVF journey before welcoming Gia and Jai through surrogacy: ‘Sometimes I just wanted to...’