Shaitaan Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn is set to fight R Madhavan's black magic menace in this supernatural thriller

The much-anticipated supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, has generated considerable anticipation. The earlier releaed teaser, featuring Devgn alongside Jyotika and R Madhavan, has captured the interest of movie enthusiasts. In order to maintain the excitement, the creators have recently revealed the trailer of this much anticipated supernatural thriller. Helmed by Ajay Devgn, Shaitaan pledges to offer an enthralling cinematic journey, heightening expectations as glimpses of the cast and the film's theme are gradually unveiled.

Shaitaan trailer out

The teaser begins with R Madhavan stepping into Ajay Devgn's house, disclosing his control over Devgn's daughter. Madhavan refers to Devgn's daughter as his 'katputli' (puppet) and proclaims himself as a 'bhagwaan' (god). Throughout the preview, eerie imagery of demonic symbols is showcased. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Jyothika, portraying their journey as they uncover the enigma and strive to liberate their daughter.The trailer takes us on a rollercoaster ride of heart-thumping adrenaline moments, giving a glimpse into the world of Shaitaan.

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan explores the ageless conflict between righteousness and malevolence, providing an exciting cinematic storyline. The released teaser and posters hint at a captivating and suspenseful cinematic journey. Backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024, the film assures audiences an immersive exploration of the timeless struggle between conflicting forces.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn on the work front

In addition to Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is presently engaged in the production of Singham Again, the eagerly awaited addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe and the third installment in the Singham franchise. The second installment, also titled Singham Again, premiered in 2014 and enjoyed a stellar opening. Following this, new characters like Simmba, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, were introduced to the cop universe.

The upcoming Singham Again is poised to expand the universe further, introducing new figures such as Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, reprising her role as Ajay's love interest from Singham Returns. Ajay Devgn's future projects include Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahaan DamTha, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn shares intriguing new posters of his upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan; fans can't wait