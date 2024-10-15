Ajay Devgn sets bromance goals with Akshay Kumar in his latest fan interaction on Twitter; netizens go gaga

Ajay Devgn stepped into Bollywood three decades ago and has gained a huge fan following over the years with his memorable performances. Recently, he held an online interactive session with his fans, and one of them asked him to describe his co-star, Akshay Kumar, in one word. The actor, known to be a man of few words, wrote "Khiladi" and expressed his love for the Welcome actor, who saw the post and reciprocated the sentiment.

Ajay, who is busy promoting his upcoming film, is known to be a more reserved person and makes limited public appearances. However, today, on October 15, he held an interactive session with his fans and answered their questions.

Among other questions related to his future collaborations and preferences, the Tanhaji actor was asked by a fan to describe his co-star and longtime friend, Akshay, in one word. In his response, Ajay penned, "Khiladi. Akshay Kumar, I love you" with a heart emoji.

The Khel Khel Mein actor wasn't far behind and replied to the post within a few minutes. He responded, "Love you, brother." Fans were excited and happy to witness the camaraderie between the two actors and shared their views in the comment section. One fan wrote, "We love you both." Another netizen commented, "Two friends! Love you, sir."

For the unversed, both actors debuted in Bollywood during the early '90s and have shared screen space in films like Sooryavanshi, Insaan, Suhaag, and Simmba. Moreover, Akshay Kumar has worked in several successful films with the word "Khiladi" in their titles, which has become synonymous with his name.

On the work front, Ajay has begun filming his next projects, De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2. Meanwhile, Akshay is working on Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi.

