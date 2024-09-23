Khel Khel Mein Lifetime Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar-led comedy winds up with low worldwide collections of Rs 57 crore

Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz and starring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The comedy movie couldn't lure the audience much and sank at the box office by collecting Rs 57 crore worldwide, of which a major chunk came from India.

Khel Khel Mein FLOPS At The Box Office With Rs 57 Crore Final

Akshay Kumar is going through a rough patch, and the result of his latest release is no different. The comedy movie was released in a three-way clash with Stree 2 and Vedaa on Independence Day weekend. Although the movie opened lowest among the three, it managed to surpass the lifetime of John Abraham's starrer, courtesy of its acceptance in urban centers.

Khel Khel Mein has collected Rs 41.60 crore net in India till the end of its 6th weekend and is taking its last few breaths at the box office. It will gross Rs 52 crore (Rs 43 crore net) in the domestic market while crawling from hereon, which is better than Akki's previous release, Sarfira. At one point, the movie was looking to be finished under the Rs 30 crore mark, although it showed some legs in the long run and ended up collecting a decent total. However, this is not enough for a star like Akshay Kumar, who has been entertaining the audience for three decades.

The Mudassar Aziz-directed movie failed to impress the audience in foreign markets. It collected only USD 1.7 million, which is Rs 14.25 crore gross as per Indian currencies. The total cume of Khel Khel Mein ended at a low worldwide, Rs 57 crore gross.

What Went Wrong For Khel Khel Mein?

While Akshay Kumar's overexposure among the audience is a significant reason for his movies' underperformance, the other big drawback for Khel Khel Mein is its REMAKE TAG. The audience is in no mood to watch remake movies anymore, which is why a major section of the audience didn't even give it a try.

Moreover, the makers released it with limited marketing in a three-way clash, which turned out to be a suicide because of the blockbuster hype of Stree 2. Better planning in terms of releasing the film could have resulted in favorable results.

The Week Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Khel Khel Mein Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 21 crore Week 2 Rs 8.75 crore Week 3 Rs 5.50 crore Week 4 Rs 3.85 crore Week 5 Rs 2.00 crore 6th Weekend Rs 0.50 crore TOTAL Rs 41.60 crore net in India

Watch Khel Khel Mein Trailer

About Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein follows the story of seven friends who decide to play a quirky game the night before a grand wedding they’ve come together to attend. The game involves placing their phones on the table and making them accessible to everyone in the room for the entire night. What starts as a seemingly harmless game quickly spirals into chaos, unraveling secrets that will disrupt their lives in ways they never imagined.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, among others.

