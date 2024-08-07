Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan to get a sequel? Makers begin work on writing of the film

The film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, was released on March 8, 2024, and opened to stellar reviews from both fans and critics. Recent reports indicate that a sequel is in the works, with the filmmakers already beginning to develop the script.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, work on the script for Shaitaan 2 has begun. Once the script is finalized, the filmmakers, along with Ajay Devgn, will decide on the timeline for the film's production. Given that the first installment was one of the year's biggest hits and received significant acclaim, the team is determined to take their time to ensure the script is well-crafted before proceeding.

The source went on to mention that with Shaitaan 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn has established himself as the only Indian actor to lead the most successful film franchises, each spanning different genres such as action, drama, romance, and comedy.

The source also noted that the global trend of franchise films has become increasingly popular, with fans eager to see their favorite actors return to their iconic roles. Ajay Devgn has embraced this trend, consistently delivering successful franchise projects, keeping fans engaged and building anticipation for his characters' next appearances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn has an exciting lineup of projects and he is currently finished shooting for Singham Again. The action film boasts a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The movie is scheduled for release during the Diwali 2024 festive season.

Ajay Devgn has also begun filming Son of Sardaar 2, a project he stars in alongside Mrunal Thakur. The movie, which started production in the UK, was uniquely announced with Punjabi dhol beats.

Advertisement

Son of Sardaar 2 is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, and is produced by Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited. The production team includes Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande as producers, with N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja also on board as producers, and Kumar Mangat Pathak as the co-producer.

Pinkvilla reported that Devgn has a particular shooting style and has perfected the ability to handle multiple projects in a year. He is able to transition smoothly from one project to another and is preparing for an exciting lineup of films. The source added that from June, he will be filming multiple schedules for De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 at various locations.

Ajay Devgn has finished shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2. Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Reports suggest that post-production for Raid 2 is currently in progress, with Ajay Devgn returning as senior income tax officer Amay Patnaik. It is reported that the director has taken inspiration from a real-life raid case in Uttar Pradesh. The plot is based on a situation involving a UP politician-businessman accused of tax evasion exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn has become known for having the most successful film franchises, and he's gearing up to take his career to the next level over the next two years. While there's clear progress on Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2, development is also ongoing for Dhamaal 4, Golmaal 5, and Drishyam 3.

ALSO READ: 13 years of Singham: Ajay Devgn wraps Singham Again; Rohit Shetty drops special video to celebrate ‘33 years of brotherhood’