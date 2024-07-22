13 years of Singham: Ajay Devgn wraps Singham Again; Rohit Shetty drops special video to celebrate ‘33 years of brotherhood’

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are one of the most popular actor-director duos in Bollywood, having delivered various successful films together. They are currently gearing up for their next collaboration, the highly anticipated movie Singham Again. Rohit has now dropped a special video to celebrate their bond as Ajay wrapped shooting for the fifth installment in the Cop Universe on the 13th anniversary of their film Singham.

Rohit Shetty celebrates 13 years of Singham by sharing a new video with Ajay Devgn

Today, July 22, 2024, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and posted a special video as his and Ajay Devgn’s film Singham marked 13 years since its release. He took his followers behind the scenes of their upcoming project, Singham Again, and revealed that Ajay wrapped shooting for it today.

The text in the video reads, “Today we complete 13 years of Singham and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap Singham Again with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90’s when I was working under him. 33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali.”

The caption of the post stated, “13 years of Singham, 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain.”

Fan reactions to Rohit Shetty’s special post for 13th anniversary of Ajay Devgn starrer Singham

Fans gushed over Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s friendship and expressed their excitement for their film. One person called them, “The bestest duo,” while another stated, “Best Friendship.” A user exclaimed, “Singham is forever,” and another said, “I am waiting Singham again Rohit sir.”

Many fans used red heart and fire emojis in the comments section, and even actor Abhishek Bachchan joined in with a hugging face emoji.

More about Singham Again

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the action film Singham Again features a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The movie is set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

