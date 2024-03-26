Akshay Kumar compares Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Bad Boys; says 'film has lots of action and subtle comedy'

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the next Bollywood biggie everyone is looking forward to. The action thriller brings two of the biggest Bollywood stars together so the expectations are bound to be high. Today, at the trailer launch of BMCM, Akshay compared the film to the Hollywood action comedy franchise Bad Boys.

Akshay Kumar compares Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Bad Boys

During the trailer launch of the film, Akshay Kumar was asked if he knew that the film would be a blend of action and comedy when the film started or did he come to know later. Responding to the question, he said, "So we always knew that the film was going to be just like Bad Boys. You know, I'm not saying the story is the same, but it will be like Bad Boys because the film has lots of action and a very subtle kind of comedy."

"It's a very subtle humor. I always knew that from the beginning. So when Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar) told me the whole story, we were completely bowled over because it had something different to offer. And then Prithvi (Prithviraj Sukumaran) came in, toh maza hi aa gaya (It was so much fun). He's going to be wearing that mask, and we're going to be fighting him. It was unbelievable to do that." added Akshay.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the biggest action thrillers this year which is carrying a huge anticipation among the fans. The film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the lead heroes while Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the baddie. Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha also play integral roles in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is scheduled for an Eid release i.e. April 10, 2024.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Soon after BMCM, Akshay will be seen in Sarfira, the Hindi remake of Suriya starring Tamil film titled Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the film will hit cinemas on July 12. Akshay will also return as Veer Sooryavanshi in Singham Again which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

More films starring Akshay that are currently in queue are Welcome to the Jungle, Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3.

