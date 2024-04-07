Akshay Kumar REVEALS visiting his school, old houses every month to stay grounded: ‘I want to be in touch’

Akshay Kumar is today known as one of the most talented and accomplished actors in the industry. But, the Khiladi of Bollywood has had a humble beginning. Hence, even after accomplishing so much, he keeps visiting the old places that are important in his life. Read on!

Akshay Kumar says he visits his old houses and school in Mumbai every month

During a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Akshay Kumar revealed how he stays humble and in touch with his old life. He said that even though he doesn’t have any business there, he makes sure to visit his school every month.

“In the morning, when I wake up at 4 am, I take out my car and visit the house where I used to live in Sion-Koliwada. Then I had a house in Bandra East, I go there. I visit my school. There is also a Don Bosco church, I also sometimes go inside. The watchman allows me. I feel good going when I go to my old house,” he shared.

For the actor, it’s important to have this feeling that he came from here and to bond with it. He also shared that out of all the friends that he has today, most of them are from his school days. They keep him grounded, and he feels more secure with them.

The OMG 2 actor stated that his old rented house is being rebuilt. So, he told the building authority that he wanted to buy the third floor, where he used to stay with his family. “The two-bedroom flat is being constructed. I have told them I want to buy it. I am not going to live there, but I will keep it. I still remember when my father used to return from his 9-6 job, my sister and I used to watch him coming home from the window of that house. That visual is still there,” he recalled.

Advertisement

The Hera Pheri actor further shared that the guava tree is still there, and even today, when he visits his old house, he picks them up from the tree and brings them home. “I honestly want to be in touch with that. That is me. That is where I come from,” Akshay said, adding that he also visits Chandni Chowk on his trip to Delhi. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff demands new phone from Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar; what happens next will crack you up