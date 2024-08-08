Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Haji Ali Dargah, donates Rs 1.21 cr for renovation; DEETS

On the morning of August 8, 2024, Akshay Kumar, along with director Mudassar Aziz, visited Mumbai’s Haji Ali Dargah to seek blessings. During the visit, he made a generous donation of Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation of the shrine. This follows his previous contribution of Rs 3 crore for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The Haji Ali Dargah Trust shared a video of Akshay’s visit on their Instagram page, where they expressed their heartfelt thanks. The management also noted that prayers were offered for Akshay’s late parents, Aruna Bhatia and Hari Om Bhatia.

The post read, "renovation work underway, Bollywood Super Star Padmashri *Akshay Kumar* a true Mumbaikar and a great philanthropist generously took responsibility for a section of the renovation expenses, amounting to *₹1,21,00,000/-. We offer our prayers for the departed souls of his parents,Late Aruna Bhatia and Late Hari Om Bhatia,and express our deepest gratitude to him."

Check out the post here:

For years, the actor has been linked with numerous causes as he engages in extensive charitable work. Regardless of religion, caste, or creed, Kumar contributes to society in every way he can.

Earlier, during the 2020 pandemic, the 56-year-old actor donated Rs 1 crore to cricketer MP Gautam Gambhir’s foundation and substantially contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM Cares Fund. Beyond his charitable efforts, the actor is known for prioritizing others’ needs in both his philanthropy and film career.

On the work front, Kumar will next appear in Khel Khel Mein, starring alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal. The film is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024. Kumar also has Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline, where he will star alongside Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in the Subhash Kapoor-directed movie.

Additionally, he will be featured in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It has also been recently announced that Kumar will reunite with Sajid Nadiadwala for the highly anticipated Housefull 5.

