Khel Khel Mein star Akshay Kumar feeds needy people in viral VIDEO; netizens say 'how humble he is'

Akshay Kumar, who is one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry, is going through a challenging phase after a series of flops. Akshay is still determined to keep working hard as he has several movies in his kitty for the future. A video of the superstar offering food to needy people has caught our attention on social media. Netizens are quite impressed with his thoughtful gesture.

In a clip posted by Akshay Kumar's fan club on X (formerly Twitter), the Khel Khel Mein actor can be seen coming out presumably from his residence in Mumbai. Akshay is sporting a face mask as he offers a food plate to one of the needy people standing outside.

"Akshay Kumar sir spotted feeding needy people in Mumbai today," the tweet reads.

Watch the video here:

Many netizens went gaga over Akshay's sweet gesture and dropped their reactions on X. A fan wrote, "How humble he is." One of the comments reads, "Man with a golden heart."

Other fans also called him "humble" in their respective tweets. A fan commented, "So grounded." A comment reads, "Akki paaji dil jeet litta (Akshay, you have won my heart)."

Take a look:

Earlier in an interview with Galatta Plus, Akshay Kumar expressed his opinion of choosing multiple films in a year. Akshay stated that if he picks a movie in two years, he feels that there is no "guarantee" of its success.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor added that he has witnessed some actors signing one film in a year and if that doesn't work at the box office, they don't have more movies for the next year.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sudha Kongala's film, Sarfira. The movie co-starred Radhikka Madan as his on-screen wife. It was released on July 12 this year.

Akshay's upcoming movies include Khel Khel Mein, Singham Again, Skyforce, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3. The shooting of Welcome To The Jungle has been delayed.

In a statement, director Ahmed Khan informed that the film set recently suffered partial damage due to heavy rainfall. He added that the shoot would resume after the reconstruction of the set.

