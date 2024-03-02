Akshay Kumar teaches Tiger Shroff how to open door on his birthday; WATCH this fun BTS video from BMCM set

Tiger Shroff turned 34 today, and on his birthday, his co-star from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar, chose to celebrate the occasion with a touch of humor. Kumar shared a delightful behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming movie, along with a special birthday message for Tiger. The video, filled with laughter and camaraderie, offered a glimpse into the duo's on-set chemistry. Akshay also added a playful caption, adding an extra layer of joy to the birthday wishes for his talented co-star and friend.

Akshay Kumar wishes Tiger on his birthday

Celebrating Tiger Shroff's 34th birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious Instagram post, giving fans a sneak peek into the fun on the set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The clip showed Tiger attempting to kick open a door, showcasing his action skills, but struggling. Akshay then playfully intervened, effortlessly opening the door with his hand and teasing, "Kya kar raha hai chote?" Akshay's caption added warmth, expressing the joy of goofing around with Tiger. Wishing him a happy birthday, Akshay hoped that all doors in life would open effortlessly for Tiger, acknowledging his brilliance and everlasting shine. "Yaar Chote, tere saath masti karne mein alag hi khushi hai. On your birthday, I wish ki zindagi ke sab darwaaze tere liye apne aap khul jayein. You are a bright spark, Tiger. Keep shining forever @tigerjackieshroff."

Advertisement

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In the much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff lead an outstanding ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran in a gripping anti-hero role, along with the talents of Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The 1-minute and 38-second teaser unveiled the duo as valiant soldiers, poised to defend the nation against looming threats. The impactful dialogue, "Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum, bach ke rehna humse, Hindustan hai hum” (Soldier at heart, devil in mind, beware of us, for we are India), resonated with the audience.

The teaser also provided glimpses of stunning locales, as the film was shot in picturesque places such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. The title track from the music album, featuring vocals by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra, showcases Akshay and Tiger's mesmerizing dance moves and undeniable chemistry. Director Ali Abbas Zafar teased an exciting collaboration between Vishal Mishra and renowned singer Arijit Singh for an upcoming track.

Scheduled for an Eid 2024 release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film promises an exhilarating cinematic experience, marking a significant moment in Bollywood.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

After his appearance in the dystopian science fiction action film Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff is now preparing for Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, marking his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. Apart from that, Tiger Shroff is also set to star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming project, Singham Again.

ALSO READ: How does Tiger Shroff deal with movie's failure? Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star says THIS