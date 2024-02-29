How does Tiger Shroff deal with movie's failure? Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star says THIS

Tiger Shroff started out his career with Heropanti and over the years he has made a name for himself in the industry. Most of the films of his has been in the action genre. While some of them have worked, some haven't. In a recent interaction with Neha Dhupia on her show, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor opened up about how he deals with failures.

Tiger Shroff talks about failure

Tiger Shroff recently appeared in an episode of the 6th season of No Filter Neha hosted by Neha Dhupia. During their interaction, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor opened up about how he deals with the failure of his films. He said, “I really take it to heart because, you know, I put in a lot of effort into every one of my films, and primarily because I'm an action hero. There's a lot that it takes, you know, in terms of the physical, mental, emotional stress that I put on myself going through those sequences just to, you know, make it larger than life. The whole team."

He further said that mounting an action film is not an easy task so when it doesn't work at the box office. The actor is hit with the visuals of what all he went through. "I mean, then I start questioning myself, was it worth it and this and that. But it sort of takes about a week for me to be in that zone. And then once I'm out, once I start working on the next, it sort of eases out and gets better", he added.

Tiger Shroff's work front

Tiger was last seen in the dystopian science fiction action film Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The film underperformed at the box office. He is now gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It marks his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has generated a lot of buzz due to its promos and song releases. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 11, coinciding with Eid. He will be also seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

