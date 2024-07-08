Alanna Panday welcomes baby boy with husband Ivor McCray; know all about her connection with Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Ivor McCray. The model and influencer has updated her fans and followers about her pregnancy journey on social media. Alanna shared the news on Instagram, and her cousin Ananya couldn't contain her excitement. Now, let's take a look and learn all about Alanna!

Here's how Alanna Panday is related to Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Alanna Panday are cousins. Ananya's father, actor Chunky Panday, is the brother of Alanna's father, businessman Chikki Panday. The duo shares a close bond and keeps on showering love to each other on social media as well.

What Alanna Panday does?

Alanna Panday is a social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur from India. She is known for her fashion and lifestyle content on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Alanna is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and businessman Chikki Panday.

Alanna often shares insights into her personal life, travel experiences, and beauty tips with her followers. The social media influencer enjoys a fan following of 1.6 million on Instagram.

More about Alanna Panday's personal life

Alanna, 28, and McCray, 32, dated for several years before tying the knot in a grand wedding in March 2023, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, and singer Kanika Kapoor. The couple announced the pregnancy in February this year.

Alanna will make her screen debut in Prime Video India’s reality show The Tribe, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The show will revolve around the lives of India’s top social media influencers.

