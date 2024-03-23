Alanna Panday’s baby shower: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others pose with Orry in UNSEEN PICS

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, left everyone pleasantly surprised with their pregnancy announcement. She is expecting her first child with her husband, Ivor McCray. After the gender revelation video dropped by the couple, they held a cute baby shower in Mumbai. This function was attended by the entire family and close friends, including Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more. Today, Orry dropped some unseen pictures from the baby shower and we bet you are going to love them.

Orry shares pictures from Alanna Panday’s baby shower

An Instagram page with the name Orryunseen dropped several unseen pictures of the couple from Alanna Panday’s baby shower. In the first picture, Orry strikes a pose with the soon-to-be parents. In the next picture, he is posing with the mom-to-be. Then there is a picture with Ananya Panday, who looked super cute in a white dress with blue flowers on it.

The next picture is with Aditya Roy Kapur, who too was a part of his rumored girlfriend’s cousin’s baby shower. Then there are a couple of pictures with Kim Sharma, Alvira Khan, Alizeh, and more.

Check it out:

Gauri Khan poses with Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor at Alanna Panday's baby shower event

On March 22, taking to her Instagram account, Gauri Khan dropped two inside pictures from Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday's baby shower event. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor's mother, Maheep Kapoor, and others.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "High Tea …..congratulations"

Take a look:

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's gender-reveal video

On March 21, Alanna posted a video on Instagram showcasing herself and Ivor. In the video, they dressed in white and sat next to a gender reveal cake adorned with 'baby.' With anticipation building, they dig into the cake, uncovering a light blue sponge, signifying the imminent arrival of their baby boy. Laughter filled the air as Ivor planted a soft kiss on Alanna's cheek, sealing the blissful moment with love and affection.

