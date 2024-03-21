WATCH: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is expecting baby boy with hubby Ivor; couple drops gender reveal video

Ananya Panday's sister and YouTuber, Alanna Panday, joyfully revealed that she and her photographer-husband, Ivor McCray, are expecting a baby boy. The heartwarming announcement came in the form of a delightful video shared on Wednesday, March 21st. Married in Mumbai back in March 2023, the couple now resides in the United States. The couple now took to Instagram and shared a gender reveal video.

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna's gender reveal video

On Wednesday, Alanna excitedly posted a video on Instagram showcasing herself and Ivor. Clad in white, they sat next to a gender reveal cake adorned with 'baby.' With anticipation building, they dug into the cake, uncovering a light blue sponge, signifying the impending arrival of their baby boy. Laughter filled the air as Ivor planted a tender kiss on Alanna's cheek, sealing the joyous moment with love and affection.

Take a look:

Alanna's close friends flooded the comments section with congratulations. Aditi Bhatia expressed her joy, saying, "I can't stop smiling!!! Can't wait to meet this angel boy who is going to be a combination of such spectacular parents." Alizeh Agnihotri proudly mentioned, "I was the only one who guessed this correctly." Aaliyah Kashyap shared her happiness, writing, "I'm so happy for you guys." Deanne Panday playfully admitted, "Guessed wrong but saw something that belonged to a boy ha ha ha... watched the video... it's so sweet... cried & laughed & cried."

Beforehand, Alanna Panday had posted pictures of the gender reveal party embellished with blue, pink, and peach decorations including flowers, balloons, cushions, and stuffed teddy bears. Just a few days before that, she uploaded a video of the festivities on Instagram, captioned, "Did a little gender reveal picnic. Do you think it's going to be a BOY or GIRL?''

For the unversed, Alanna is Chunky Panday's brother, Chikki Panday, and Deanne Panday's daughter.

Ananya Panday can't wait to be Masi

After Alanna shared the news, Ananya Panday couldn't contain her excitement. The actress, who is about to become an aunt ('masi' in Hindi), took to Instagram to express her joy for the soon-to-be parents. She wrote, "My heart may just explode, little baby, we love you so much already. I'm gonna be Masi."

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. She will be next seen in Prime Video's Call Me Bae.

