Ali Fazal drops unseen PICS from Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding; calls himself ‘official ninja photographer’

The beautiful couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, tied the knot on March 15, 2024, at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana. Their wedding was attended by their families and their close friends, including Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. Ali has now shared unseen pictures from the special occasion, calling himself the ‘official ninja photographer.’

Today, August 13, 2024, Ali Fazal took to Instagram and dropped a series of photographs from Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding ceremony. The first picture was a beautiful moment captured between the bride and the groom. Pulkit was seen planting a sweet peck on Kriti’s forehead.

In the caption, Ali wrote, “Ok so here’s the photo of the year. I know this happened a while ago.. but just.. feelin the love. Ppl who know me know am horrible with dates but better with the other stuff or atleast i try. Photo 1: pulkit and kriti’s moment of the wedding.”

There was a picture of Ali in which he was seen holding his camera. The actor described it, saying, “Photo 2: the official official ninja photographer of the wedding who i think is hiding in @rimpleandharpreet‘s ultra epic avatari angarkha.”

There was another snapshot of Pulkit and Kriti as they danced energetically, while some were solo pictures of Ali flaunting his outfit. He wrote, “Photo2: i mean i had to really make sure i make their moment for them… ‘ji ji yeh maine hee..’ as u can see in the photo 3 i am concentrating on details .. photo 5 because everything eventually is about me na.. doston ke zariye..”

In one image, Ali and his wife, Richa Chadha, are seen checking out the pictures on the camera. Ali explained, “photo 4 is richa and me observing all the shots of the wedding because we were the ultra secret wedding photographers who were hired as NINJAS .. even the real photographers didnt know we were in stealth mode acting as ‘friends of the couple’ …”

He concluded by stating, “Oh and @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda - I love you guys. Thanks for.. wait, text u later - gotta head to another wedding.. ‘richa camera pass kar na.’ P:S - just kidding -all photos clicked by the official wedding photographers who were amazing.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are currently basking in the joys of parenthood. They welcomed their baby girl on July 16, 2024.

