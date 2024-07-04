Mom-to-be Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya's performance in Mirzapur 3 ‘exceptional’; see post

The highly anticipated third installment of the series Mirzapur is set to release tomorrow, July 5, 2024. Ali Fazal returns as his beloved character, Guddu Bhaiya, and so do other key characters in the show. A special screening of Mirzapur 3 was recently held in Mumbai, which was attended by Ali’s pregnant wife, Richa Chadha. Richa has now showered love on Ali’s performance in the show on social media.

Richa Chadha can’t stop gushing over Ali Fazal’s performance in Mirzapur 3

Today, July 4, ahead of the release of the series Mirzapur 3, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram Stories to showcase her appreciation for her husband Ali Fazal’s talent. Sharing an edited video of them that displayed their moments, Richa wrote, “If it’s not clear, I am the first member of the Ali Fazal fan club, he is exceptional in #mirzapur.”

Have a look at Richa’s story!

The cast of the third season of the action crime thriller series includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Pramod Pathak, Shernavaz Jijina, Meghna Malik, Manu Rishi Chadha, Neha Sargam, Liliput Faroqui, Alka Amin, Anangsha Biswas, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Rohit Tiwari, Prashansa Sharma, and Anil George.

Mirzapur 3, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer and produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, is set to stream tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.

When Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced that they were expecting their first child

Back in February, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared the happy news of a new addition to their family on Instagram. In a cute announcement, the couple shared a picture that had the text “1+1=3” written on it and another photograph that captured the couple together. A pregnant woman emoji was used over the picture.

The caption read, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

Richa and Ali received immense love and celebratory wishes from the film industry. Aditi Rao Hydari, Saba Azad, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Ira Khan, Dia Mirza, and many more extended their congratulations.

