PIC: New mom Richa Chadha and her baby girl pose with ‘masis’ Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza

Richa Chadha is currently basking in the joy of motherhood as she welcomed her first child with husband Ali Fazal on July 16, 2024. Earlier, the couple gave a glimpse of the baby girl, much to the delight of their social media followers. Now, a picture of the new mother and her daughter has been shared by Shabana Azmi along with ‘masis’ Urmila Matondkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Dia Mirza.

Richa Chadha and her newborn daughter hang out with ‘khalas’ Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza

Today, July 29, 2024, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photograph. In the picture, new mom Richa Chadha was seen sitting on a sofa chair with her baby on her lap. The little one was wrapped in snug clothes and a blanket, and her face was hidden with an emoji. Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, and Urmila Matondkar surrounded the mother-daughter duo and wore happy smiles on their faces.

In the caption, Shabana ji wrote, “With the khala / Masis of the new mum and baby.”

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza expressed in the comment section, “One of the best days of our lives.” Fans were also all heart for the lovely ladies and the baby. One person called the picture “Adorable,” and another said, “A beautiful portrait!!”

A user wished Richa and Ali, saying, “@therichachadha @alifazal9 - Heartiest Congratulations & blessings to your little princess,” and another gushed, “Awww.. Baby RichAli.” A comment read, “Wonderful! Lovely to see the Khalas,” while another stated, “What a set of amazing people.”

When Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced the arrival of their child on social media

On July 20, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made an official announcement on Instagram and shared a photo of their baby girl’s feet. In the caption, they penned a sweet note, stating, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings ..”

They received a lot of love and wishes from their friends and colleagues in the film industry.

