EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration

The much anticipated historical Shri Ram Mandir opening ceremony at Ram Janm Bhumi will be happening next month on January 22, 2024. The grand event will be attended by several high-profile personalities. Amongst others, Pinkvilla who has given a list of guests earlier, again has brought an exclusive list of guests from the entertainment industry that will be gracing the occasion.

Celebs attending Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration

Sources close to Mahaveer Jain confirmed to us another list of celebs who will be attending the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.

The list includes several high-profile names such as Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, and Yash.

Apart from them, Pinkvilla earlier exclusively learned that Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and producer Mahaveer Jain will be attending the event.

In addition to this, celebs from South industry including legendary Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty have been invited for the Shri Ram Mandir event which will be taking place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

More about Shri Ram Mandir inauguration

According to the reports, the ground level of the holy temple is expected to be finished by the end of this year and is scheduled for inauguration on January 22, 2024. The grand ceremony to install the idol of Ram Lalla on the temple premises will be attended by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The grand opening will be preceded by a series of rituals and the programs will commence on January 16. Nearly 7000 guests from all corners of the country, including 4000 sadhus and saints have also received the invitation for the auspicious occasion.

Gearing up for the event, several measures have also been undertaken by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir committee. Ram Mandir Trust is responsible for the measures around the inauguration ceremony. It has also been revealed that devotees entering the temple premises will be allowed to see Lord Ram Lalla from a distance of 320 feet.

Devotees will be allowed to visit Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre. During the inauguration, only the current priests serving Ram Lalla will perform the service and worship.

For the uninitiated, the construction of the holy temple was started back on August 5, 2020, after PM Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone of the temple.

