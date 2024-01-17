Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are ‘cuddly sleepers’ in new PIC; Rhea Kapoor REACTS: ‘Sisters are the best’

Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and she has always been vocal about the love and admiration they have for each other. The actress often shares the loveliest pictures with her sister, and they never fail to shell out major sibling goals. From celebrating special occasions to birthdays, vacays, and more- fans love to see their sibling bond through pictures. Well, much to fans’ delight, the Jigra actress has shared yet another picture with Shaheen, and Rhea Kapoor is all hearts!

Alia Bhatt says she and Shaheen Bhatt are ‘cuddly sleepers’

In the picture shared on Instagram by Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, the actress is seen cuddling with her sister Shaheen Bhatt as she reunited with her at last. They are all smiles in the picture, and it is just too cute for words! “we are cuddly sleepers re-united at last @shaheenb,” wrote Alia, while sharing the click. While Alia is seen in a black top with matching tights, Shaheen donned a pastel-blue sweatshirt. Check out the post below!

Rhea Kapoor comments on Alia Bhatt’s post

Reacting to the post, Sonam Kapoor’s sister and producer Rhea Kapoor commented, “Sisters are the best,” along with a red heart emoji. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, “Sisters,” along with heart-eyed emoji. Fans also went gaga over the sisters’ cute pic. While one comment read, “Alexa play 'cutiepie',” another one wrote, “Sisters who makes us feel comfort.” “Both are so cute,” read another comment. The post garnered over 2 lakh likes within half an hour!

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s post for Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday

In November last year, Alia showered love on Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, and dedicated a special poem for her. Sharing their lovely, goofy pictures over the years, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan actress wrote, “you are joy .. you are light may we every now and then have a fight you are sunshine, you are breeze please please always take care of your knees I am not a writer.. I am not a poet..I’m just your loving sister and I’m sure you know it happy birthday my sweetie.” Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Heart Of Stone, which marked her Hollywood debut. She was also seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has Vasan Bala's film Jigra in the pipeline, which she is also co-producing with Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor reveals favorite memory with daughter Raha; gives peek into his 'ideal Sunday'