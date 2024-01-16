Ranbir Kapoor reveals favorite memory with daughter Raha; gives peek into his 'ideal Sunday'
Ranbir is such a doting dad, and he never lets an opportunity slip by to shower his daughter, Raha, with affection. Recently, he spilled the beans on his favorite memory with the little munchkin.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make such an adorable couple. They are also amazing parents to their daughter, Raha. Ever since she arrived in November 2022, they have been cherishing every moment of parenthood. Ranbir Kapoor, being a loving father, never misses a chance to express his affection for his little one. Even in a recent appearance, he shared a heartwarming memory with his precious munchkin, and it's just too cute!
Ranbir Kapoor's favorite memory with his daughter Raha is simply awwdorable
Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor spilled the beans on his favorite memory with his daughter, Raha. In a video posted by TATA AIG GIC on their Instagram handle, the actor replied, “Favorite memory would be locking eyes with her and having that instant recognition of who I am, smiling, looking at me and giving me a hug and kiss. I don’t think there is any other better moment than this.”
In addition to this, the actor was further queried about what his ideal Sunday looks like. Replying to the same he shared, “An ideal Sunday would be spending lots of time with Raha, unhealthy cheat meals, play a sport either Football, Golf, or Padel Tennis, and ending the day with watching a movie.”
The loving parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had not revealed their little daughter’s face until last Christmas. It was on December 25, 2023, the couple decided to share her face with the public and her single glimpse was enough to break the internet. Ever since her face has been unveiled, she has been receiving an ample amount of love from fans.
Ranbir Kapoor on spending time with his daughter
It is worth mentioning that earlier during one of the Animal press meets in Hyderabad last year; Ranbir Kapoor had expressed profound gratitude for the presence of his daughter in their lives. While speaking candidly at the conference, he had shared his earnest desire to take a break from his professional career in order to dedicate all his time to his daughter. Despite this, he had acknowledged the importance of pursuing his passion.
Calling it ‘the most joyous chapter of his life’, the actor had stated, “I only want to spend time with her. I want to stop acting, stop working. That’s all I want to do, but I cannot do that. I want to pursue my passion also. But it’s very joyful. It’s the most happy I have been in my life. When God takes away something, he also gives you something, and I am very grateful that Raha has come into our lives.”
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in 2022 in an intimate wedding at their Mumbai home and welcomed their daughter Raha the same year on November 6, 2022.
Ranbir Kapoor's work front
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi amongst others shattered records with highly impressive figures at the box office.
Furthermore, Pinkvilla was the first to report about Ranbir and Sai Pallavi’s collaboration for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. In the film, both will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama and Sita. In addition to this, Yash will be playing the evil force, Raavan. Furthermore, a source close to the development had also shared with us that the director will be taking the epic tale on floors in February/ March 2024.
