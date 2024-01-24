Alia Bhatt 'can't wait' for Love and War; calls working with Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal 'favourite reunion'

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in the final stages of talks with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for a new romantic film set against the backdrop of war. Recently, the makers announced the film titled Love & War and now Alia Bhatt has taken to her social media handle to express her excitement.

Alia Bhatt expresses her excitement for her upcoming film Love & War

Today, on January 24, the highly acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed his upcoming project, Love & War, described as an epic saga. The announcement garnered excitement from the audience, especially due to the stellar cast featuring the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt also posted the poster on her Instagram handle a while ago. Now, the actress took to her Instagram stories to reshare her post and which read, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga Love & War. See you at the movies! Christmas 2025.” The poster also possesses the signatures of the lead trio. Sharing the poster, Alia expressed her excitement and wrote in her story, “Back with the best…My favourite kind of reunion. Can’t wait…,” and added a red heart emoji.

TAKE A LOOK: