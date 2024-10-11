Alia Bhatt opens up about comforting sister Shaheen in battling depression; 'I just want her to be able to...'

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani in 2023, shares a close bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Shaheen has been quite vocal about dealing with mental health issues in the past. For the uninitiated, the writer battled with depression for five years. Recently, Alia Bhatt opened up about comforting sister Shaheen in battling depression. The Alpha actress shared that she wants her sister Shaheen to be able to talk to her.

During her latest appearance on What Women Want, a chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan quizzed Alia Bhatt about how she has comforted her sister Shaheen Bhatt in the latter's depression journey.

Alia expressed that the process of comforting her sister Shaheen has changed over the years. The Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani star shared that initially, she would ask her to go out and indulge in different activities. However, gradually, the actress realized that the recovery of her sister Shaheen's depression wasn't a "quick fix".

The 31-year-old star recalled her sister Shaheen clinically being diagnosed with depression. She shared that the symptoms of her diagnosis started showing at a young age.

"She has been living with it for a very long time moving and powering through life. I have great admiration for the way she does it but now my response to her is that I just want her to be able to talk to me. I don't expect her to say something immediately. All she needs is to sit next to her and hear her," Alia said on the show.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Yash Raj Films' production venture, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it also stars Sharvari in the lead role. Touted as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha will be released on December 25, 2025.

Alia also has Love & War, co-starring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She has signed an upcoming love story project as well.

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The couple has a nearly two-year-old daughter, Raha. Kareena is Alia's sister-in-law.

