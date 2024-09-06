Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan gushes over Jigra actress and Shaheen's sassiness and smartness; 'Man these daughters are...'

Alia Bhatt, who is best known for movies like Highway, 2 States, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. Born to Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, Alia is a loving daughter who often drops pictures with her parents on Instagram. Her mom Soni is also an avid social media user. Soni recently gushed over her daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt for oozing sassiness and being smart. The Saaransh actress stated that her daughters are "smart and how".

On Thursday, Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share a post that suggests that Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the "sassier" versions of herself. The post read, "Have a daughter so you can argue with an even sassier version of yourself before 9 am every day."

To which, the senior actress penned a hilarious note for both Alia and Shaheen. Tagging them, she wrote, "You have no idea what this actually entails. Man these daughters are smart and how!"

Check out the screenshot of Soni Razdan's Instagram story here:

Before this, Soni Razdan promoted Alia Bhatt's other upcoming film, Jigra. Soni reshared Alia's poster from Vasan Bala's directorial venture. In the poster, the Alpha actress looks intense while holding a weapon and an axe in her hands. Alia is wearing a shirt, flared pants, and a bullet proof jacket.

Soni also reposted Vedang Raina's poster from the movie on her Instagram story. Take a look at the screenshots of the Instagram stories below:

Advertisement

Soni Razdan once told Pinkvilla about how Alia Bhatt was as a child while she was growing up. In an old interview with us in 2018, Soni called her daughter Alia a "very shaant (calm) child" who didn't give her trouble.

The Student of the Year actress had no tantrums and would agree with what her mom used to make her wear back then except for choosing dresses, the senior actress added.

Apart from Jigra, Alia Bhatt has Alpha in her kitty. Backed by the Yash Raj Films, Alpha also stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead role. Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor have crucial roles in the movie. While Jigra is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2024, Alpha will hit the screens in 2025.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt calls mother Soni Razdan’s youthful PICS ‘beautiful’; ‘samdhan’ Neetu Kapoor hyping her is priceless