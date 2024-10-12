Alia Bhatt reveals mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor cheered loudest when she walked the ramp in Paris: ‘I felt like I was back in school’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently revealed the Kapoor family member she admires the most, and it’s not Ranbir Kapoor or their daughter Raha, but his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. Alia shared that during a ramp walk in Paris, Neetu cheered the loudest for her and added, “I felt like I was back in school.” Their bond is truly heartwarming and showcases the beauty of their relationship.

During a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Alia Bhatt was asked which Kapoor family member she looks up to and loves a lot. Without missing a beat, she named her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia expressed how her bond with Neetu Kapoor has grown stronger, evolving into a deep friendship, especially in the last six months. She recalled a recent trip to Paris, where Neetu eagerly joined her for a special event.

Alia shared that when she walked the ramp, Neetu was the loudest cheerleader, making her feel as if she were back in school with her mother proudly watching on. She said, "When I was walking the ramp, she was cheering the loudest. I felt like I was back in school, seeing my mother over there."

Alia shared a touching moment about her bond with Neetu Kapoor, revealing that Neetu expressed a desire to cultivate the same close friendship she had with her own mother-in-law. This heartfelt wish resonated with Alia, further deepening their relationship and highlighting the special connection they’ve developed over the years.

Alia admired Neetu Kapoor's resilience and unwavering optimism, especially during the challenging period when Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized. Despite facing continuous setbacks, Neetu's ability to remain hopeful and strong left a lasting impression on Alia, who saw this as a source of strength. She felt that Ranbir had naturally inherited his mother's positive spirit, which helped him navigate difficult moments with a similar outlook.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy filming her upcoming spy thriller Alpha, where she stars alongside Sharvari Wagh. She is also gearing up for the highly anticipated Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in which she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.