Alia Bhatt showers love on birthday girl and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; 'you beautiful lady’

Ranbir Kapoor's sister and Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, turned a year more beautiful on September 15, 2024. Sahni marked her birthday with celebrations and shared a photo from the event on social media. Bhatt promptly responded with warm birthday wishes, commenting, "Happy birthday, you beautiful lady," along with kiss emojis.

In the shared image, Sahni is seen posing with her birthday cake, looking radiant and smiling, with her birthday glow clearly visible. In addition to Alia Bhatt, other industry friends, including Manish Malhotra, Neelam Kothari, Ayesha Shroff, and many more, also extended their birthday wishes.

Check out Alia's heartfelt wish here:

In an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima discussed how her sister-in-law, Alia, provided crucial support to the Kapoor family during Rishi Kapoor's passing and served as a significant source of comfort for Ranbir. She mentioned that Bhatt was a great support during a difficult time and was actively involved in their lives.

Sahni praised Alia as a wonderful person, noting her extreme kindness and generosity. She added that her brother was fortunate to have her, and Bhatt was equally lucky to have him.

Sahni continued to praise Alia Bhatt, describing her as a lovely person who is extremely loving and kind, highlighting her generosity. Riddhima’s husband, Bharat Sahni, also commented on Alia’s relationship with them, noting that he appreciates her relaxed demeanor and disinterest in politics or gossip, finding many similarities between them.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, starring alongside Vedang Raina. This emotional prison break thriller is set to release in theaters on October 11, 2024. Additionally, she has in Shiv Rawail's Alpha, where she stars opposite Sharvari Wagh. The pair recently finished filming in Kashmir and have returned to Mumbai. Bobby Deol has been cast as the antagonist, and Anil Kapoor is also reportedly part of the cast. Alpha will be the seventh entry in the popular YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

