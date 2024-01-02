Ameesha Patel receives praise from Akashaditya Lama; director opens up about casting her in Tauba Tera Jalwa

Ameesha Patel is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She had a powerful comeback in 2023 with the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The actress reprised her role of Sakina in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues alongside Sunny Deol and received a lot of praise. Ameesha will be next seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa and the film is directed by Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's assistant Akashaditya Lama. He praised the actress who is an old friend of his.

Akashaditya Lama says Ameesha Patel's role in Tauba Tera Jalwa is inspired by famous lady entrepreneur

In an upcoming titled Tauba Tera Jalwa, Ameesha Patel will be seen playing the role of Laila Khan. The film is directed and written by Akashaditya Lama. He is the assistant of Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and also Ameesha's old friend.

In a recent statement, Lama opened up about Ameesha, casting her in his film, and how he knew her even before the release of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He shared, "She had already started shooting for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha where I was working as an assistant director. She has always been very kind and supportive to me. In fact 22 years ago I gave an interview to one of the regional news papers that one day I will make my own movie and cast Ameesha Patel."

He further added that in his first two films, Lama could not cast her due to some reason but this time luck worked in his favour. The actress immediately agreed to the upcoming film, added the director.

Recalling Patel's words, Akashaditya said that she said she trusted him. "I wanted to present her in a completely different Avatar and she has delivered it in a commendable way," said Lama.

About male casting in Tauba Tera Jalwa

Opening about male characters, Lama shared that he did not have to work much on Romi Tyagi’s character played by Jatin Khurana. Akashaditya took inspiration from his own life and of his other male friends around. He said that it’s hard to say it publicly but most of the time people behave according to their gender preferences.

Talking about other characters, Prof Sayyed Ahmed played by Rajesh Sharma is again inspired by a real-life character. The director said he met a Muslim gentleman from the south of India who was sort of an atheist but was a great follower of Osho. The story came up inspired by lots of true-life incidents, newspaper articles, and real characters.

The director added that they shot this film during Covid but since it was ahead of its time, it doesn’t look old and the freshness is still intact. The rest of the shooting and other challenges were handled by his producers Mr. Naresh Bansal, Mr. Madan Lal Khurana, and his co-producer Rishabh Pande, with whom Lama teamed up and made their next film Milan Hoga Kab Jaane.

Meanwhile, directed by Akashaditya Lama, the film will be released on January 5, 2024.

