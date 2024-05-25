Amid Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's separation rumors, Krunal Pandya drops hint that all may be well

Amid the rumors of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's separation, there's a sigh of relief for fans. Recently, Krunal Pandya shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account with Hardik-Natasa's son Agastya and his own little one.

The model-actress took to his comments section and shared an adorable reaction.

Natasa Stankovic reacts to Krunal Pandya's pictures featuring Agastya

Krunal Pandya took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in which he can be seen playing with Agastya and his own son. "Happy place" he captioned the post along with two raised hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

While the adorable pictures made the fans happy, what came as a sigh of relief was Natasa Stankovic's reply to the post. The model-actress took to his comments section and posted a heart-eye emoji. Now this means that all is well in the family and a piece of good news for the fans.

"The pics we needed (red heart emoji)" wrote a fan in the comments section. "Where is hardik bhai" asked a fan in the comments section. A fan loved their hair and wrote, "Agastya And Kp's hair (red heart emoji)" "Cutuu babieessssssss" wrote another fan followed by heart eye emoji and red heart emoji.

The background of rumors

The rumors of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's separation spread after a Reddit post went viral suggesting how the model and actress removed her complete name from Instagram and also stopped posting about Hardik's IPL matches.

The post also suggested that Hardik didn't post anything on her birthday and none of them are posting each other on stories. What fueled the fire was that Natasa deleted her recent pictures with Hardik except the ones where Agastya is with them.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's 2nd wedding

On Valentine's Day 2023, Hardik and Natasa did 2nd wedding in Udaipur and their dreamy pictures went viral on social media leaving the fans in awe. Sharing the pictures from their white wedding, the couple wrote, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love (red heart emoji)."

Another collaborative wedding post by the couple from Natasa's POV read as saying, "Living My Dream! (red heart emoji). Infinite Joy as Hardik and I look forward to a Future of Endless Love. It was absolutely magical to renew our vows in the presence of our family and friends. Thank you Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for making us feel like a Fairytale bride and groom."

Pinkvilla looks forward to seeing Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic deny the rumors of their rift.