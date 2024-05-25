WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic makes first appearance with close friend amid divorce rumors

There have been quite a few rumors regarding the divorce of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic. The couple has been married for 4 years with a son named Agastya Pandya. Amid the rising divorce speculations, Natasa was spotted with a close friend earlier today, heading to a cafe.

Amid divorce rumors, Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, was spotted out and about with a close friend. Natasa opted for an uber-cool look in a white top and shorts paired with a hot pink shirt. She happily posed for the paps as she headed towards a cafe with her friend.

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic divorce rumors

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had a tough IPL 2024 season, with his team finishing last in the league's points table, winning only 4 out of 14 matches. Fans were unhappy with him taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, and he faced regular boos during MI matches. Adding to his woes, rumors are now circulating about troubles in Pandya's personal life.

Social media users have speculated that Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic might be separated and heading for a divorce. This speculation arose after the Serbian model changed her Instagram handle from Natasa Stankovic Pandya to simply Natasa Stankovic, removing his surname.

Additionally, users noted that the couple hadn't shared any pictures of each other recently, and Pandya didn't post a birthday status for his wife on March 4. It's also rumored that Stankovic hadn't been seen supporting Pandya and MI during the IPL 2024 season.

Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic on a yacht on January 20, 2020, and they welcomed their first child, Agastya, on July 30, 2020. They renewed their vows in a ceremony in Udaipur on Valentine's Day last year.

