Natasa Stankovic has been in the news lately for her alleged separation from husband and Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya. While Natasa got immense popularity after marrying Pandya, her hustle in the industry began many years ago. The model-turned-actress made heads turn with her professional as well as personal life. Let us rewind Natasa's career and see the prestigious projects that she managed to bag.

Natasa Stankovic's projects in the entertainment world

In 2012, Natasa entered the showbiz world as a model for top brands, and in 2013, the Serbian dancer, model, and actress got the opportunity to feature in an item song in Ajay Devgn's Satyagraha. The song was titled Aiyo Ji. In 2014, she entered the controversial Bigg Boss 8 house and stayed on the show for a month. She had a great bond with Upen Patel in the show.

Take a look at Natasa Sankovic's beautiful family picture with Hardik Pandya and his son:

Natasa Stankovic in Badshah's DJ Wale Babu

In 2015, Badshah's song DJ Wale Babu became a smashing hit and Stankovic was the lead actress in the song. Badshah later revealed that Natasa was quite professional during the shoot of the song. She had a high fever, but she didn't halt the shoot and performed the song brilliantly.

Natasa also participated in Nach Baliye 9 with Aly Goni. The show had a few ex-couples on the show and Natasa and Aly were a part of the same. While the duo broke up long ago, they always had mutual respect towards each other.

Natasa Stankovic in Zero

Apart from appearing in an item song in a Bollywood movie, Natasa had also been a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie Zero. She played the character of Aditya's (Abhay Deol) girlfriend Sonali in the project.

Natasa Stankovic in The Holiday

Natasa Stankovic made her digital debut with The Holiday co-starring actors like Adah Sharma, Aashim Gulati, and Priyank Sharma. Stankovic played the character of a free-spirited girl Sara in the project.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's love story

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya met through a common friend in a party. Pandya instantly felt a connection to the Serbian model. On 1st January 2020, the Indian cricketer proposed to Stankovic, and amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020, the couple got married in an intimate affair. In July 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Agastya. The couple painted the town red with their mushy posts.

They were often seen together holding hands.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's separation rumors

For a couple of weeks, the media has been reporting about trouble in Natasa and Hardik's paradise. Stankovic was missing from IPL matches wherein Hardik went through a tough phase with his form in the matches and criticism being the new Captain for the Mumbai Indians team.

As per a fresh report in the Delhi Times, the couple has been facing issues in their marriage for six months and they're likely to head for divorce. The source of the publication mentioned, The source further continued, "However, the stories around the alimony percentage are speculative and exaggerated. Also, news about this being a PR campaign is untrue."

While Natasa and Hardik's divorce rumors have been doing the rounds, Stankovic was spotted with a friend.

