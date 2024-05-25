WATCH: Natasa Stankovic reacts after paparazzi ask her about divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya

In recent days, there have been reports about Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic parting ways. These rumors arose after Natasa removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle.

Amid increasing divorce speculations, Natasa was seen earlier today with a close friend, heading to a cafe. When questioned about the divorce by the paparazzi, she chose to ignore it.

Amid swirling divorce rumors, Natasa Stankovic, wife of Hardik Pandya, was seen with a close friend. Natasa was spotted wearing a white top and shorts, paired with a pink shirt, as she exited a cafe with her friend. She paused to pose for the paparazzi before leaving.

When a paparazzi asked her about the divorce, she chose to ignore the question, responding with a simple "Thank you very much" before heading towards her car.



More about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot on May 31, 2020, following his proposal to the Bollywood actress on a yacht two months prior. Their first child, Agastya, was born on July 30, 2020. Celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Hardik and Natasa chose to renew their vows with a lavish ceremony in Udaipur.

Hardik's IPL 2024 season with Mumbai Indians ended disappointingly, but he's gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, where he'll serve as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team.

