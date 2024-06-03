Natasha Stankovic restores wedding pics with Hardik Pandya amidst divorce news; fans say, ‘Kya chal raha hai bhai’

From the past couple of days, the reports of them heading for a divorce have been doing the rounds. The news started after eagle-eyed fans observed that the actress and model dropped Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Netizens also observed that she had deleted her wedding pictures with the cricketer. Several reports further stated that there was tension brewing in their marriage for the past couple of months. Amidst, all this chaos their wedding pictures are back on the actress’ feed. Does this mean the trouble is over?

Natasha Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's wedding pictures are back on their feed

Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya had a grand wedding in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. Although they married on May 31, 2020, their grand celebration took place on February 14, 2023. Recently, fans spotted that the gorgeous wedding pictures went missing from her feed post which the divorce rumors started.

And now, the wedding pictures are back on her feed. After this, fans have been speculating that were the reports of their divorce just rumors. Well, what do you think? Many fans have taken to the comments section now and expressed their confusion with what is going on. One of the fan wrote, "Kya chal Raha hai Bhai. Sympathy chahiye thi kya Hardik ko."

Reports of tension brewing between Hardik-Natasha

According to reports in the Delhi Times, a source close to the couple had stated that there has been growing tension in their marriage for the past 6 months. The reports further stated that the lovebirds were likely heading for a separation.

There were certain reports about the alimony doing the rounds. The source claimed that these stories about the alimony percentage are speculative and exaggerated. Adding fuel to the already spread fire, Natasha’s cryptic posts on her social media lately were also acting as a catalyst.

Hardik Pandya’s work front

The cricketer was appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians in this season of the Indian Premier League. But unfortunately, he faced a lot of criticism for his performance from his fans.

