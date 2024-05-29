Natasa Stankovic drops first post amid separation rumors with Hardik Pandya; see PIC

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been in a relationship for nearly four years now. The couple has always showered their love on each other online, be it on their birthday or wedding anniversary. Lately, however, fans have been sensing trouble in paradise since the actress removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram profile.

Now, days after separation rumors with the Indian cricketer, the model posted a lift-fie online. Check it out!

Natasa Stankovic makes the first post after separation rumors with Hardik Pandya

Back in 2020, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged, and amid lockdown, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the same year. A couple of months later, they were blessed with their first child, Agastya. Then, in 2023, they hosted a grand wedding soiree for their friends and family in Udaipur to mark their union.

In her lift-fie, she looked pretty, donning a white top with a pair of denims. Natasa accessorized her look with a pair of cool eyewear, tiny earrings, a cross necklace, a watch, a couple of rings, and a small luxury bag. Along with her image, she also posted a picture of Jesus holding the hand of a little girl. Sharing the photos, she added emojis of a white bird, a white heart, a cross, and a sparkle in the caption.

An uncredited source told the Delhi Times that tension has been brewing in their marriage for the past six months. “The couple is likely to head for a separation. However, the stories around the alimony percentage are speculative and exaggerated. Also, news about this being a PR campaign is untrue,” the informer added.

News about them allegedly getting separated sparked when people noticed Hardik didn’t make a social media post on her birthday. A couple of days ago, Krunal Pandya shared images and videos with Natasa and Hardik’s son, making people guess that since the couple is parting ways, Krunal is taking care of their baby boy.

