THROWBACK: When Hardik Pandya revealed house, car and bank account are under his mom’s name; ‘50% kisi ko dena nahi’

Reports have emerged regarding issues in the personal life of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankvoic. Speculations suggest that their marriage of four years may be facing challenges, with rumors circulating about a potential divorce. According to media sources, Natasa is expected to receive 70% of the cricketer's assets in the settlement.

However, earlier, Hardik mentioned that his home and car are registered under his mother's name.

When Hardik Panday revealed his mother holds 50% of his assets

Earlier, in an interview with Gaurav Kapoor, Hardik Pandya clearly stated that he transferred half of his wealth to his mother as he doesn't trust himself with his own finances. He said, “Mummy boli 'tumhare accounts me main partner rahungi.' Mere father ke account may mummy ka naam hai, bhai ke account may bhi aur mere account may bhi, sab unke naam pay hai (My mom said, ‘I want to be a partner in all your accounts.’ So she is added in my father’s, brother’s and my accounts.).”

He added, "Having a car to having a house to everything. Meine bola mera bharosa nai hai, mein mere naam pe nahi lunga. 50% kisiko dena nahi hai aage jaa ke. 50% meko bada chubhega. Isse acha tumlog ke naam lunga 50% jayega nahi mera kahin. (I said I don't trust myself; I won't take it in my name. I don't want to give 50% to anyone in the future. 50% will bother me a lot. It's better to take it in your name; 50% will be safe.)

More about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik got married to Natasa in 2020 and the two are now proud parents to their son, Agastya.

On Valentine's Day 2023, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic held their second wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Taking to Instagram, the couple dropped stunning snapshots from their white wedding and captioned it, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love (red heart emoji)."

