Have Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic parted ways? Here's why netizens think so

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been married for 4 years now and have a baby named Agastya too. The couple has been giving relationship goals with their romantic and family pictures on Instagram.

However, the fans are worried these days due to speculations of something wrong in their relationship.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are separated?

It all started when a Reddit post speculating troubles in Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage went viral. According to the post, Natasa removed her name on Instagram which was written as Natasa Stankovic Pandya earlier. The post goes on to explain that Hardik didn't post anything on her birthday and both of them aren't posting each other on stories either. Natasa also deleted her recent pictures with Hardik except the ones where agastya is with them.

The Redditor also mentions that Natasa didn't come to watch Hardik in the ongoing IPL and neither did she post Instagram stories regarding the matches and the team. "While krunal and pankhuri still comment on her posts but something is definitely off between both of them," the post mentioned.

"I too think so, recently she has been posting a lot about her faith and quotes like it'll work out etc. though through her stories it's clear that she's still living in the Pandya house, I understand keeping a low profile and not interacting w her on Instagram but she even removed the Pandya surname from her name on Instagram, that deepens my suspicions. Really loved their entire family together, hope it isn't true," wrote a fan in the comments section.

"I was thinking about the same when I stalked her profile during the start of Hardik’s trolling this season. Someone on the cricket sub had asked that Natasha should show him public support during this time. But she was nowhere to be seen in the scene. It was before these latest developments but the signs were there," posted another.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's 2nd wedding

On Valentine's Day 2023, Hardik and Natasa did 2nd wedding in Udaipur and their dreamy pictures went viral on social media leaving the fans in awe. Sharing the pictures from their white wedding, the couple wrote, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love (red heart emoji)."

Another collaborative wedding post by the couple from Natasa Stankovic's POV read as saying, "Living My Dream! (red heart emoji). Infinite Joy as Hardik and I look forward to a Future of Endless Love. It was absolutely magical to renew our vows in the presence of our family and friends. Thank you Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for making us feel like a Fairytale bride and groom."

Well, Pinkvilla wishes to see the end of these speculations soon. Hardik and Natasa truly make a wonderful couple and we can't wait to see them giving goals to the world again.

