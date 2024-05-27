Is Hardik Pandya vacationing abroad amid separation rumors with Natasa Stankovic ahead of T20 World Cup? Here’s what we know

Social media has been abuzz with separation rumors of Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic. It all started when Natasa removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle. Fans also noticed that she was missing in the stands during the IPL matches. However, despite all the speculations, the couple has maintained a stoic silence on the matter.

On the other hand, a latest report suggests that Hardik has been vacationing abroad at an unrevealed location. Read on to learn in detail.

Hardik Pandya vacationing abroad amid separation rumors with Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya’s personal life with wife Natasa Stankovic has lately been the topic of discussion. A report published by Cricbuzz on Sunday claimed that the cricketer has been holidaying overseas amid separation rumors. The name of the location has yet not been revealed.

It's been reported that the cricketer departed the country following his team's elimination from the Indian Premier League. To recharge after a tough period, he opted for a one-week getaway overseas. Hardik is anticipated to rejoin the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 practice session in New York shortly.

Notably, Hardik’s leadership replacing Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 drew a lot of criticism. Throughout the season, the Indian cricketer was subjected to a lot of backlash. Meanwhile, he was dealing with professional setbacks; his personal life came into the spotlight.

Hardik Pandya's latest pictures and videos on Instagram

A few days ago, Hardik shared a bunch of photos and videos on his social media. The videos showed him having a great time swimming in a pool, while in the photo, he was posing with a beautiful background.

Keeping it short and simple, he had captioned the post, “Recharging.”

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

In response to the post, many fans flooded his comments section, showing their unwavering support and cheering him on for the upcoming World Cup. A user wrote, “Hardik Pandya come back coming soon in T20 World Cup,” another fan wrote, “ Hardik come with your old model in T20 and silence your haters,” while a third fan wrote, “comeback stronger bro.”

Additionally, a fan wrote, “Apana bhai sher tha aur rahega tu tension mt lena re,” another fan expressed, “No matter what we all with u hardik our hero,” and another fan exclaimed, “Hardik bhaii World Cup mai comeback karega.”

Hardika Pandya's wife Natasa reacted to separation rumors

On the other hand, Hardik’s wife amidst the separation rumors was spotted in the city for the first time on Saturday. In her latest outing, she was spotted with a close friend while she exited a café. The actress posed for the shutterbugs before leaving. In fact, a pap went on to ask her about the divorce.

However, in response to this, the actress chose to ignore the question and maintained a dignified silence. Before leaving, she simply said, “Thank you very much" and headed towards her awaiting car.

Take a look:

During her latest outing, she was seen sporting a white top and shorts, paired with a pink shirt, as she exited a café with her friend.

About Hardika Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik and Natasa got married nearly four years back on May 31, 2020, following his proposal to the Bollywood actress on a yacht two months prior. Their first child, Agastya, was born on July 30, 2020. Celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Hardik and Natasa had also renewed their vows with a lavish ceremony in Udaipur.

